Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has said he will expose how President William Ruto struck a mega oil deal where he pockets Sh 30 for every litre of fuel sold.

Addressing mourners in Nyakach on Saturday during the burial of former Nyakach MP, Peter Odoyo’s wife, Raila said the Ugandan government withdrew from the Kenya oil deal after realizing that some cartels led by Ruto are adding an extra Sh 30 to enrich themselves.

“I can say here without fear of contradiction that out of Sh 217, we pay per litre, Sh 30 goes to some people’s pockets, the real price should be Sh 187,” Raila said.

“That is why Uganda President Yoweri Museveni refused to play ball, why should he pay for the corruption of Kenyan officials? Government to Government deal is a big scam and next week Nitatomboa,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST