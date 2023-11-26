Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government to release funds meant for El Nino rains as floods wreak havoc in different parts of the country.

Raila chided the government led by President William Ruto for what he termed as failing to help in mitigating the effects of the floods.

“What we have seen is a charade by the government. Top officials led by the Deputy President have chosen to exchange words with governors instead of helping Kenyans,” Raila said.

He said it was unfortunate that when he talks about El Nino funds being stolen he is being told to go back home and retire from politics, similar remarks given to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier, the national government had said they released Sh10 billion El Nino funds to counties, claims which the Council of Governors has refuted.

“Ruto has failed in running the government and has chosen to attack those who are not with him in government like Raila and Kenyatta, but we will continue to talk,” Raila said.

Raila was speaking in Kombe village in Kuria West constituency during the burial of former Masaba MCA Abedi Maroa and the former ODM constituency candidate in the last general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST