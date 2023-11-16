

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has insisted that the ongoing bipartisan talks will collapse if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime fails to address the cost of living.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader said Ruto’s government must address the high cost of living or the talks collapse.

According to Raila Odinga, the proposals for reducing the cost of living are non-negotiable.

He said the opposition coalition would resume mass protests if Ruto and his men failed to address the high cost of living in the country.

“There are issues that are the bare minimum to us, such as reforms at IEBC.

“What is important is for the cost of living to come down.

“They (Kenya Kwanza) have said what is possible. But we have said the 16% VAT imposed on fuel to be reduced to 8%, and if they refuse to head to our demands, then there are no talks,” the former Premier said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST