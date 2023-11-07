Tuesday, November 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he will not sign any agreement with President William Ruto if the cost of living is not addressed in the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking in Mombasa, Odinga said the National Dialogue Committee, chaired by National Assembly Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Azimio La Umoja principal Kalonzo Musyoka, must also agree on the auditing of last year’s general election.

The committee’s three-month deadline to submit its report is fast approaching on November 26.

Next week, the committee is expected to retreat to draft its report.

However, Odinga has maintained a firm stance that no agreement will be reached unless the issue of high living costs and election audit are effectively addressed.

“The Azimio Coalition will not enter into any agreement without first addressing the cost of living. The cost of living must be reduced, and we must also address the audit of last year’s election,” said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister was speaking in Mombasa during an event where he accompanied Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for the flagging off of medical supplies at Port Reitz County Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST