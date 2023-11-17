Friday, November 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that businesswoman Anne Njeri owns the Sh 17 billion oil consignment imported into the country.

Njeri has been at the centre of a controversy involving imported fuel worth billions and her subsequent disappearance before being found safe a couple of days ago.

Speaking on Thursday, Raila trashed the businesswoman’s insistence that the oil consignment belonged to her.

The opposition leader said that Njeri’s appearance and demeanor do not represent those of a multi-billion oil businesswoman.

“We have all seen her, and we also know how much it costs to import fuel. Just by looking at her, you can tell the Sh 17 billion is not hers. She is representing other people whom we now want to know,” a cheeky Raila said.

