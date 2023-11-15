

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has regretted backing Polycarp Igathe for the 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Speaking on Wednesday, Raila who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, said the opposition coalition lost the City Hall seat because Igathe was a weak candidate.

Raila said Westlands Member of Parliament, Timothy Wanyonyi, could have beaten current Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja who was Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate.

According to Raila, Nairobi was an ODM stronghold, and that is why he got more votes than President William Ruto.

He argued that there was no way ODM would have lost the gubernatorial seat, given that the party won the senatorial and the woman representative seats.

“We lost the governor’s seat not because we don’t have followers but because the candidate we had was not right. There is no way we could win senatorial, woman rep and presidential, there is no way we could have lost the gubernatorial seat,” Raila said.

