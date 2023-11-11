Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has mocked members of the Kikuyu community who accused him of destroying their businesses when he led street demonstrations commonly known as Maandamano in March this year.

Raila, who spoke when he met university student leaders on Friday, laughed at those who accused him of destroying their businesses, saying they are now crying due to heavy taxation imposed by President William Ruto’s regime.

“Those who were saying that demonstrations by Azimio were destroying their businesses, today they are asking where Baba is; na baba ako kimya, he is not talking.

“Now their businesses are not destroyed by demonstrations but through taxation,” said Raila, emphasizing the Kiswahili proverb, ‘Mbwa anakula watoto wake’.

He further noted that the cost of living that Kenyans are lamenting will not go down when President William Ruto’s government is still in power.

“The cost of living will not go down when these thieves are in charge,” said Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST