Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama, has spoken about 2027 succession politics, saying the only opposition candidate who can beat President William Ruto is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, Muthama, who is currently a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission, said despite his advanced age, Raila Odinga still commands a huge following and he is still a threat to Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Muthama said any candidate whom the opposition will front against the president will be a walkover for Ruto.

“2017, I stood firm and said Raila, which is true. The numbers with Raila are up-to-date. The leadership of Raila Odinga, the charisma, personality, and the way he articulates issues to Kenyans—nobody will pick from Raila and work with it.

“In 2027, if Azimio has to make an impact, not win, Raila has to be their candidate. Anybody else will be a walkover; we will win early in the morning,” Muthama said

Muthama spoke a week after Raila Odinga hinted that he may endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the opposition presidential flagbearer during the 2027 presidential election.

