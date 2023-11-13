Monday, November 13, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no option but to support his presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking in Machakos County on Saturday during a fund drive at Kyua Catholic Church, Kalonzo remarked “It is not easy to support Raila again in 2027.”

Kalonzo referred to a recent function in Bondo, where he said ODM chief Raila Odinga had indicated that he would support his bid for the presidency in the next election.

“Our brother spoke his mind and we are still walking together, no turning back,” Kalonzo said, adding that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is intact.

The Wiper leader affirmed that he is sure the 2027 race would be very rough but he is tough to overcome as “he will be smelling like wiwiii.” He said he would not turn back.

During the service attended by other elected leaders, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, MP Robert Basil (Yatta), and MP Stephen Mule (Matungulu) Kalonzo affirmed that Wiper will not support any other presidential candidate come 2027.

Wavinya and other leaders present vowed to launch an aggressive presidential campaign for Kalonzo when the time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST