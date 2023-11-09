Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally revealed the man who invited him to State House Nairobi last week to dine with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

President William Ruto had prepared a state banquet in honour of the Royal Couple who were in the country for four days.

Speaking Wednesday during the launch of the Mau Mau Freedom Fighters Foundation website and memoir, Raila said he was invited to the dinner by King Charles III whom he said he is his personal friend.

Raila also revealed that he had worked with King Charles III in rehabilitating Lake Naivasha.

“I was invited by the king to dinner at the statehouse. He is a personal friend, and we have worked with him and his foundation in rehabilitating Lake Naivasha, which was polluted and marine life was dying,” Raila said.

