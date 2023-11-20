Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, over the controversial Sh 17 billion oil consignment in Mombasa Port.

Addressing the press on Monday, Raila linked the two CSs to the controversial importation of Sh 17 billion worth of oil from Turkey.

Raila alleged that the government-to-government deal was a corruption scandal hatched to withdraw money from the exchequer without the necessary approvals.

The former Prime Minister accused Ndungu of withdrawing billions from the Consolidated Fund without parliamentary approval.

He said the two Kenya Kwanza CSs must be prosecuted for criminal offenses and abuse of office.

“They stole money from the consolidated fund in addition to spending monies way above what Parliament approved. CSs Davis Chirchir and Njuguna Ndung’u have gone against the constitution, committed criminal offenses, and abused office.

“They must not only resign but also be prosecuted,” Raila said.

“This regime has told Kenyans so many fictitious stories. We challenge the government to share evidence of the oil payments and show documents indicating when they were made, as well as bank accounts and recipients,” he added.

