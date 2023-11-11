Saturday, October 11, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has advised President William Ruto on how he can reduce the high cost of living in the country.

During a conference in Nairobi on Friday, Raila asked Ruto to slash the government’s operating budget by Sh 500 billion and reduce the raft of taxes introduced under the Finance Act 2023.

Raila said the Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid (hustlers), whom the government promised to uplift, had been left digging deeper into their pockets to buy basic commodities.

“To release resources to achieve these objectives, the government must cut the budget by an estimated Sh 500 billion.

“The current policies have hit low-income families particularly hard. These are the same low-income families that the administration promised to lift up,” Raila said.

Raila spoke even as Catholic Bishops in the country urged Ruto to swallow his pride and reduce the high cost of living in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST