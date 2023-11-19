Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka today hosted former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his home in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Uhuru was visiting the area for a fundraiser at Full Gospel Church in Mwingi.

The two leaders had a brief meeting before joining the Full Gospel Church faithful for a Sunday service.

It was not immediately clear what the two leaders discussed.

The former President further engaged local leaders who had accompanied Kalonzo for the fundraiser.

Uhuru’s tour of Kalonzo’s backyard raised eyebrows as the former Head of State has kept a low profile since handing over power in September 2022.

The former President has made a handful of appearances since his retirement with his last public engagement being on July 28.

At the time, Uhuru and other Azimio Leaders met at the SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi to mourn Kenyans who had lost their lives during protests.

Kalonzo met Uhuru at a time when the former Vice President had indicated his ambition to contest for the presidency in 2027.

The Wiper Leader is angling to become the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027 and has already publicly asked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila to back him. Notably, Uhuru is the Chairperson of the Azimio Coalition.

Uhuru was instrumental in convincing Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambitions in 2022 and support Raila.

Kalonzo will be hopeful that Uhuru will throw his weight behind his bid as he seeks to unseat President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST