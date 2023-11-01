Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga proved to be a statesman yesterday.

This is after he attended a dinner at State House, Nairobi, hosted in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, despite his differences with President William Ruto.

In a televised attendance, Raila could be seen having a chat with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and National Security Advisor Monica Juma.

The ODM leader was also seen hobnobbing with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

At one point, CS Mutua was seen adjusting the opposition leader’s coat and pockets and having a casual talk with the former Prime Minister.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo later approached the area where Raila, Wandayi, and Malala were stationed and had a brief chat with them.

Meanwhile, the dinner prepared to host King Charles III in the country was a glamorous affair.

Refectory tables were elegantly set up at State House, adorned with golden-themed chairs for the dignitaries attending the event.

Although Raila and Ruto have been locked in a political stalemate, speculation has been rife that the two have recently warmed up to each other.

Despite this being Raila’s first public appearance at State House since Ruto was elected into office, the Opposition leader attended the Africa Climate Summit organized by the Kenyan government at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) earlier in the year.

