Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has once again proved to be a traitor.

This is after he endorsed the recommendations submitted by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) which failed to address the pertinent issues affecting Kenyans.

Addressing the Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting yesterday, Raila described the report as a good start after it recommended the creation of the Leader of Opposition docket which will be his for taking.

However, despite describing the report as a good start, Raila termed the report as incomplete since it did not address the most pertinent issues such as the cost of living.

According to Raila, Azimio will be engaging Kenyans further in the coming weeks to chart a way forward on the cost of living which Raila described as unbearable for most Kenyans.

“We have agreed to disagree on the most important matter to us. We made what we believed were reasonable proposals on how to address the rising cost of living. But the government side flatly refused terming it their exclusive business,” the Azimio leader remarked.

“The two teams were not able to agree on the need and means to reduce the cost of living, this is why we have described the document the committee presented as imperfect and unfinished” Raila further stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.