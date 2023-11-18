Saturday November 18, 2023 – Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has claimed that the row between President William Ruto and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, widened after King Charles III’s visit to Kenya ended.

According to Kioni, the Opposition ascertained that the Government laid out a well-oiled plan to tame them, in an effort to show that the country was united.

However, the Government benefited from what Kioni termed as a public relations gimmick as the opposition’s demands, including lowering the cost of living, were unmet.

This explains the camaraderie witnessed between Raila and Ruto at State House during the State Banquet hosted in favour of King Charles on Tuesday, October 31.

The same was witnessed at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) during the Africa Climate Summit, where Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received Raila as one of the key guests.

“They (Government) were very clear in their mind what they wanted.”

“There was a team of 15 African leaders who were coming into the country before, and they needed us to have a calm country to give the perception that all was well in Kenya.

“We had the Climate Change African summit and then the King.”

“These were issues where they needed to give the impression that all is well and we are legitimately elected as leaders of the country,” Kioni stated during an interview.

He further alleged that President Ruto agreed to the bipartisan talks conducted by the National Dialogue Committee to manage the Opposition ahead of the tours by notable world leaders.

However, he termed the talks as a complete waste of time and resources because there is nothing good that will come out of it.

According to Kioni, during the three months when the talks were underway, the Government embezzled funds, as seen through the controversial government-to-government Saudi oil deal and the Ksh 6 billion edible oil scandals under the Ministries of Energy and Trade, respectively.

