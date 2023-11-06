Monday, November 6, 2023 – A radio DJ has been fatally shot during a live broadcast of his show.

Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker in the Philippines, was streaming live from his Calamba home when a gunman burst into his home.

The guy claimed to be a listener who wanted to announce something live on air on 94.7 Gold Mega Calamba FM, but the situation quickly turned dark when he shot and killed the host as viewers watched live.

Video footage of the moment shows shots being fired before the man is seen slumping back into his chair, lifeless, while music continues to play.

The gunman then steals the now-dead man’s gold necklace and flees the scene on a motorbike with another person.

He was rushed to hospital by his wife, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The attack caused shock-waves across the country, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemning it, while also pledging that national police would be brought in to find the killer.

He said: “Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions.”

An e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the killing was released overnight.

Paul Gutierrez, the head of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security shed some light on what could have been behind the attack.

“While the motive is yet to be determined, we consider this incident as ‘work-related’ for the moment,” he said.

According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Jumalon was the 199th journalist to be killed in the country since 1986.

And a spokesman for the organisation said: “The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station.”

The stream of the show was quickly taken down from the station’s Facebook page, with police now searching for CCTV footage from the local area as the attackers were not actually seen on the stream’s camera.

Meanwhile, youths of the community have staged a march to demand justice for the deceased.

Watch a video of the moment he was killed below.