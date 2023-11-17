Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A Prophet called David Uche is trending online following his encounter with late SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova who was recently confirmed dead.

George Chigova, the former Zimbabwe Warriors goalie, died in his sleep at his Johannesburg home on 15 November 2023.

He had been out of football action since July when he collapsed during a training session with SuperSport United.

On Wednesday, he reportedly woke up, walked around the house and returned to sleep. When his wife went to wake him up after sleeping for too long, he was unresponsive, and paramedics declared him dead.

Uche then told Chigova that there was nothing wrong with his heart; it was just his thoughts. He alleged that the diagnosis was just people trying to make sure he did not get a new football contract.

Before his death, he attended the David Uche’s church in Johannesburg. In church, Uche called Chigova and asked him about the contract extension at SuperSport United. Chigova then replied that they were delaying the process because they discovered that his heart was weak and irregular.