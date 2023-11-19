Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Renowned journalist, Oliver Mathenge, has moved on after dumping his wife, Njeri.

Oliver’s marriage with Njeri hit a snag after controversial blogger, Andrew Kibe, shared a photo fondling her boobs at a social event.

The photo went viral and subjected the seasoned journalist to endless trolls on X, formerly Twitter.

Mathenge couldn’t stand the shame, prompting him to divorce Njeri.

He has since moved on after the divorce.

Mathenge took to social media and shared a cute photo of his new lover, Nimo Kihuga, who is heavily pregnant.

Nimo is a staff at Nation Media Group, where Mathenge works as a Managing Editor.

Check out the photo.

