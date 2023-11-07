Monday, November 6, 2023 – A new video shows the moment pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm a US military base in Turkey, a US ally and NATO member.

Clashes erupted outside the Incirlik Air Base in the southern city of Adana earlier on Monday, November 6 as several hundred people gathered outside to show solidarity with Gazans suffering under Israel’s bombardments.

Several footages showed them running across a muddy field, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags as they tried to break into the base, where the US Air Force 39th Air Wing Command is stationed, demanding its closure.

The Protesters toppled barricades, throwing plastic chairs and rocks at Turkish police who stood firm, wearing riot gear.

The officers dispersed the crowds using batons, water cannons and tear gas.

The rally was organised by the IHH humanitarian relief fund, a Turkish aid agency, just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in Ankara for talks on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

IHH president Bulent Yildirim addressed crowds in Adana, urging them to refrain from attacking police.

‘Friends, it is wrong to throw rocks or do similar things because both the police and soldiers would want to go to Gaza and fight and they will go when the time comes,’ he said.

‘Our rage is huge. We cannot hold it in. But Turkey is doing what it can,’ he added.

Turkey, an Islamic state, supports a two-state solution.

Since the conflict began almost a month ago and as the civilian death toll climbs on, protests have erupted across the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly blasted the US for supporting the Israeli operation, which he has compared to ‘genocide’.

