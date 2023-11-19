Saturday, November 18, 2023 – An 11-year-old boy asked UK Prince William about his financial situation during a visit to the Hideaway Youth Project in Manchester, England this week.

The boy, named Amir Hassan, asked William, “How much do you have in your bank account?” according to the Telegraph.

The future king broke out into laughter, surprised by the question, before admitting that he “didn’t know.”

The kids were working on an art project that involved cutting out hairstyles from magazines they thought were empowering during William’s visit, and the kids reportedly asked William if he wanted to join in.

“I’m literally the last person you should ask,” William joked back. “My hair is disappearing.”

It is protocol for members of the royal family to never carry cash on them, reportedly for security reasons, although Queen Elizabeth II was known to carry bills in her purse on Sundays for church donation.

When King Charles ascended to the throne, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, which is worth about $1.3 billion.

The Duchy, which is comprised of farmland, property and commercial businesses, was created by King Edward III in 1337 to provide income to the heir to the throne.

“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day,” William told farmers in the documentary “Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.” “Well, rest assured I’m not going to rock the boat; I’ll do much the same as what my father’s doing. I’m not so into the architecture — that’s the only thing.”