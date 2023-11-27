Monday, November 27, 2023 – Prince Harry was snubbed by his elder brother, Prince William in the hours before the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a new book claims.

According to journalist Omid Scobie’s bombshell tell-all, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” Harry’s texts to his older brother went unanswered as he rushed to make travel arrangements to Scotland to say goodbye to the monarch amid her ailing health.

“William ignored him,” a family source tells Scobie, according to an advance copy obtained by Page Six.

“He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”

After being left on read, the book claims Harry was forced to charter a private plane for himself that cost $30,000.

Harry allegedly had no idea his grandmother had already passed away when his plane eventually took off.

Also, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death to the public while he was still in air.

“Harry was crushed. His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world,” a friend of the Duke of Sussex tells Scobie.

“They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”

Harry, 39, and William, 41, have been at loggerheads since the former and his wife, Meghan Markle, officially stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

But tensions got worse following the January release of Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” in which he claimed that William physically attacked him.

Last week, the Sun reported that the Prince of Wales “won’t shed a tear” if Harry and Markle, 42, decide to skip the annual royal tradition of Christmas at Sandringham again.

“Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told the outlet.

“Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away.”

“But that’s not going to happen,” she added. “I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this.

“Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them.”

“Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” hits the stores on November 28.