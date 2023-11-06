Monday, November 6, 2023 – Prince Harry has been accused of turning down an invitation to his father King Charles’ landmark 75th birthday party.

The monarch is due to hold a celebration at Clarence House in London a week on Tuesday, November 07, to mark the significant milestone. While his closest family and friends are set to attend the event, it has been reported that Prince Harry won’t be attending.

Insiders say that while the Duke of Sussex has been invited to the soiree, he will not be attending on November 14.

During the King’s last major birthday five years ago, it gathered that Harry and Meghan delayed their honeymoon to attend a garden party in honour of his 70th.

This is the second time Harry has apparently turned down the chance to spend time with his father. In September he declined the King’s offer to join him in Balmoral on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, despite him being on a visit from California.

Details of this latest snub were first reported in the Sunday Times yesterday.

It comes after it was claimed on Sunday that Harry and the King still ‘don’t speak much’.

The lack of contact is said to have been prompted by Charles’ ‘disappointment’ at his son’s depiction of Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare.