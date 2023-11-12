Sunday, November 12, 2023 – A Priest hilariously intervened as a groom took so much time in kissing his wife at a wedding ceremony.
The priest who gave the groom a light slap on the head, hilariously stated that he thought the “groom is gentleman, but didn’t know he’s a bad boy.”
Watch the video below
