Wednesday, October 8, 2023 – Two beautiful ladies were cornered after stealing toiletries and kitchen essentials at an Airbnb in Eldoret.

They posed as guests and booked the Airbnb but their mission was to steal.

The smartly dressed ladies were caught red-handed leaving the Airbnb with the stolen items and humiliated in public.

“Stop covering your faces. Why are you stealing from Airbnbs?” an infuriated lady was heard questioning the pretty slay queens before slapping them.

The suspected Airbnb thieves tried to hide their faces in vain.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.

People are doing anything to survive.

