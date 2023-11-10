Thursday November 10, 2023 – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party Leader Julius Malema has criticised President William Ruto for the mega reception accorded to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their State visit last week.
Speaking during the launch of the Pan African Insititute at Lukenya University yesterday, the South Africa Opposition leader accused Ruto of being a sellout and a big letdown to Kenyans, especially the Mau Mau who fought for independence in Kenya.
According to Malema, the Kenyan government should have done more to ensure that the King apologised to Kenyans for the atrocities committed by British authorities in the colonial era and not rollout a red carpet for him to be saluted by the sons and daughters of Mau Mau heroes who British killed during the struggle for independence.
“We have a duty to stay true to the course. We have a duty to remind the King and Britain of what they did to us,” he added.
“Indeed he (the King) shows no remorse. He says that it should have never happened and falls short of I apologize and I am sorry. He thinks his reign makes him more superior.”
Malema called on Ruto to stand firm and protect the interests of African continent while advancing Kenya’s foreign policy.
“The Kenyan government must decide whether they want to pan-Africans or whether they want to be pro-colonialist. You cannot have it both ways,” Malema indicated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party Leader Julius Malema true revolutionary a hope in the hearts of many Africans around the globe and Africa it self,Dick head Zakayo William Ruto is Judas Iscariot betrayal in exchange for thirty pieces of silver, disgusting a person who puts on a false appearance of virtue even to religion, in the eyes of Africans i commented last time and told Kenyans when King Charles III and Queen Camilla step there feet at JKIA at night alot will change in Kenya and here comes the reality,Dick head Zakayo Ruto is like wild boar when it is threatened it runs the direction where the danger is,Zakayo has fully forgot the cold reception he received with other Africans when queen Elizabeth died being driven in a bus like a band wagon like high school boys going for a holiday,as we dive deeper this idiot Zakayo Ruto and Kenyan government could have done more to ensure that the King apologies to Kenyans for the atrocities committed by British colonialist but this idiot Dick head Zakayo Ruto rollout a red carpet and drinking expensive champagnes with huslters tax payer and this is why Kenyans must kick out zakayo Ruto and his regime without mercy and sympathy I also blame the military without the luxury to make things fine all we have are bunch of loosers who keep on leaking the asses of Zionist as they keep on complaining how life in Africa is hard and as they beg for loans from IMF to make the west and Europeans Zionists happy without realising and having a positive agenda on how to lift the lives of a were fellow African yet we have the capacity and privilege to do so, Dick head Zakayo William Ruto is a sellout and Judas Iscariot thanks to African leaders who have seen the Parthalogical liar snake Zakayo Ruto he is as blind as a bat he thinks it’s always greener on the other side without thinking the consequences that’s affect his people and Africa in the globe because deep down dick head Zakayo William Ruto knows he is not doing something right and his useless bogus regime gorillas,Baboons,mp pigs and harlots,I told you mwenye imemuuma Sana akuje anishike even the dick head Zakayo William Ruto knows where to find me it’s only the truth I kéep on telling him and if he tries I will spill all the dirty deeds demonic things, he is running the government with voodoo economy according to President Museveni I have no sympathy for dick head zakayo Ruto I will speak the truth come rain or sunshine.