Thursday November 10, 2023 – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party Leader Julius Malema has criticised President William Ruto for the mega reception accorded to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their State visit last week.

Speaking during the launch of the Pan African Insititute at Lukenya University yesterday, the South Africa Opposition leader accused Ruto of being a sellout and a big letdown to Kenyans, especially the Mau Mau who fought for independence in Kenya.

According to Malema, the Kenyan government should have done more to ensure that the King apologised to Kenyans for the atrocities committed by British authorities in the colonial era and not rollout a red carpet for him to be saluted by the sons and daughters of Mau Mau heroes who British killed during the struggle for independence.

“We have a duty to stay true to the course. We have a duty to remind the King and Britain of what they did to us,” he added.

“Indeed he (the King) shows no remorse. He says that it should have never happened and falls short of I apologize and I am sorry. He thinks his reign makes him more superior.”

Malema called on Ruto to stand firm and protect the interests of African continent while advancing Kenya’s foreign policy.

“The Kenyan government must decide whether they want to pan-Africans or whether they want to be pro-colonialist. You cannot have it both ways,” Malema indicated.

