Thursday, November 2, 2023 – US President Joe Biden has called for a “pause” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Democrats was making a campaign speech in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening when a heckler urged him to call for a ceasefire.

“I think we need a pause,” he replied, saying that it would allow for hostages to get out.

Asked to clarify what a pause meant, he said: “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out. Give time.”

An unconfirmed number of American citizens left Gaza on Wednesday, as part of the first group to depart since war broke out. Another 400 are on a list to leave on Thursday.

Negotiations to free 239 hostages, including children and the elderly, have continued since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack killed about 1,400 people in Israel. After Hamas breached Israel’s border wall, other groups from Gaza seized additional captives.

The protester, who identified herself as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, said she wanted Biden to call for a cease-fire.

“Mr. President, you care about Jewish people. As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now,” she said.

After the crowd tried to quiet her, she said, “I would love for you to answer my question,” at which point Biden called for a pause.

He went on to say: “This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. I can thoroughly understand the emotions on the Palestinian side of the argument and the Jewish side of the argument.”

Biden said last week that the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza needed to “increase” after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “humanitarian pauses must be considered” so food, water, medicine, and other essential humanitarian assistance can flow into Gaza.

More than 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and Palestinian health officials have said more than 8,700 people have been killed in the territory.