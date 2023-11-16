

Monday, November 16, 2023 – Kenyans should start preparing for a return of street protests in Nairobi if the words of Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, are anything to go by.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Karua, who was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in last year’s presidential election, said the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition might collapse because the government side is not committed.

Karua said once the talks collapse, Azimio One Kenya Alliance will have no option but to resume street protests that always turned chaotic.

“Sovereignty belongs to the people. Hata kama tutasafirishwa mbinguni through killings during demonstrations, Narc Kenya and Kenyans, we are saying if the talks fail as they are looking they are failing, we shall not forego our rights, we shall go back to the streets if necessary.

“We are going to exercise our civil, political and human rights to the fullest,” Karua stated.

Karua’s sentiments came hours after Raila Odinga said the opposition coalition would not engage with the government again if Ruto’s regime refuses to address the issue of the high cost of living in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST