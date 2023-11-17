Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Everton have been deducted 10 points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, which plunges the Toffees into 19th in the table.

The Premier League club were charged with breaching financial rules back in 2021-22. The Toffees posted staggering financial losses of almost £372million over a three-year period.

That is more than £250m above what the Premier League’s guidelines permit clubs to lose over a three-year rolling time frame. The technical alleged breaches related to accounting treatments, with the League arguing Everton breached profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The deduction, imposed by the independent commission is the largest in the history of the Premier League and plunges Sean Dyche’s team into the relegation zone.

A Premier League statement this afternoon read: ‘An independent Commission has imposed an immediate deduction of 10 points on Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

‘The Premier League issued a complaint against the club and referred the case to an independent commission earlier this year.

‘During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021-22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

‘Following a five-day hearing last month, the commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs.

‘The commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect.’