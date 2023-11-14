Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – An unidentified ‘Mbaba’ is trending after he was secretly filmed in a nightclub having fun with a lady young enough to be his daughter.
They were seated on a couch busy swapping saliva like teenage lovers.
The young lady was heavily intoxicated as she entertained her pot-bellied ‘mbaba’.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>