Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Renowned vernacular radio presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has moved on after divorcing Kikuyu gospel songstress Mary Lincoln.

Njogu officially divorced Mary Lincoln in February this year over infidelity.

Their hyped marriage crumbled after he discovered that Mary Lincoln was cheating on him with multiple men, among them wealthy Kikuyu businessmen and politicians.

At first, he ignored the red flags.

But when her steamy photos leaked and spread online like bushfire, he couldn’t stand the embarrassment.

After separating, he politely asked Mary Lincoln to give him back a Lexus SUV that he had gifted her and cut ties with her.

Photos of Njogu’s new catch have surfaced on social media, months after he officially divorced Mary Lincoln.

They were pictured getting mushy and looking at the photos, Njogu seems to be madly in love with the lady.

“Girl, you are my African Queen,” he captioned one of the photos.

See photos of Njogu’s new catch.

