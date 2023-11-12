Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja, is dead.

A statement released by one of his sons, Mohammad Usman, says the actor died in the early hours of Sunday, November 12, at a private hospital after a prolonged illness.

The late actor served in the Nigerian Army before retiring to work for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

He was 84 years old. He is survived by two wives and twelve children.

His funeral prayer will be held at the Kabala Costain mosque in the Kaduna metropolis, in accordance with an Islamic injunction.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.