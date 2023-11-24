Friday, November 24, 2023 – Pope Francis hosted a group of trans women at a recent lunch to mark the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor.

The event took place at the Vatican City on Sunday, November 19.

The Pope hosted 1,200 poor and homeless people with about 120 transgender women from Torvaianica, south of Rome in attendance. Many of them were Latin American migrants who work as prostitutes.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for us transexuals,’ said Claudia Victoria Salas, 55, a transgender tailor and cleaner originally from Argentina who was seated opposite Francis. ‘I send the Pope a big kiss!’

Another guest, named Jessica Quintero, added: “It’s beautiful for us trans [women] because we are forgotten.

“It’s a great pleasure, and a moral boost for us because people often forget about us.”

It comes as the latest display from Pope Francis of his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed trans people will be able to act as godparents, witnesses at religious weddings, and receive baptisms.