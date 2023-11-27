Monday, November 27, 2023 – Pope Francis is reportedly receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation after suffering breathing difficulties.

Francis, 86, revealed on Sunday, November 26, that he was suffering from an inflammation problem, explaining why he did not keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St Peter’s Square.

He then gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on the Vatican grounds where he lives.

Vatican press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose birthday is next month.

‘The condition of the Pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,’ Bruni said.

‘To facilitate the Pope’s recovery, some important engagements that were scheduled for these days have been postponed so that he can dedicate his time and energy (to recovery)’.

Bruni added that Francis would continue to carry out ‘easier’, institutional tasks, his condition permitting.

The Vatican later said the Pope went ahead with a planned audience for the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Palacios, at the Vatican guest house where the Pope lives in a suite of rooms.

Audiences for heads of state normally take place in the Apostolic Palace, a separate building on the Vatican grounds

One part of one of the Pope’s lungs was removed when Francis was a young man in his native Argentina.