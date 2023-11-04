Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Over 417 suspected stolen mobile phones have been recovered in Nyeri and a 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft.

The recovery and arrest followed interrogations on two young men earlier arrested by Nyeri detectives, after they were cornered while snatching mobile phones from shoppers in Gatitu, Nyeri.

John Kariuki and James Thuita were nabbed on November 1, 2023, before detectives proceeded to Gatitu shopping centre where their accomplice David Thinwa Ngatia who operated a mobile phones repair shop was ambushed and the recoveries made.

Other items found stashed in his business space included two TV sets, three laptops, two cameras, 47 mobile subscriber sim cards, HP printer among others. These were all seized and kept as exhibits.

The Nyeri security command has warned against a surge in pickpockets who are primarily interested in smartphones, but assures the public that whatever cartels are involved are on police radar and will soon face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, David joins John and James as a guest of the state for the weekend, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday.

