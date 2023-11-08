Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – An urgent manhunt has been launched for a man who punched a baby in the face while stealing from a shop in Bedlington.

Police said the man left a Spar store in Northumberland town at 10.05 a.m. on September 13 without paying for his items.

As he fled the scene, he crossed paths with a woman carrying a seven-month-old baby outside the local post office.

The man punched the baby before running away, leaving the child with facial injuries.

Cops have now issued a CCTV snap of a man who was in the area at the time, and who may be able to assist the investigation.

The Northumbria Police asked the man or anyone who knows him to call with information.