Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Bodycam footage shows the moment police tore into a closet and found a secret door that held a shocking discovery.

The video shows Arkansas cops being led to the closet by a man wearing overalls on Thursday, Nov 2.

The man, identified as Jon Thompson, 40, then opens a secret door and enters a small room where a child was found.

The man had to dig through some items to get to the secret door before they could retrieve the child.

The imprisoned 5-year-old girl was unharmed in the incident and taken to the Department of Human Services.

The following day Jon Thompson, of Tontitown, Arkansas was arrested and faces a number of criminal charges.

“She was very emotional when she came out and pretty scared. He had instructed her not to make a sound or reveal she was back there,” Detective Keith Lindley told USA TODAY.

The 40-year-old now faces charges of interference with custody, first-degree false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of body armour and drug paraphernalia, according to The Washington County Jail Intake.

Tontitown police were assisting DHS officials taking custody of the child when they attempted to make contact with Thompson, reported KNWA.

The man claimed a judge had granted him custody of the child, refused to open the front door and told police the five-year-old was not at the residence.

Eventually, Thompson admitted the child was in the home and took police to the closet where officers said they heard noises coming from.

The police found that Thompson had concealed the child behind a board that had been securely nailed into the wall. The suspect moved some boxes to reveal the board.

Photographs from the scene show a small compartment with open insulation where the child had been hidden.

At the time of his arrest, Thompson was free on bond for unrelated charges out of Benton County.

“He was on bond in connection for a methamphetamine charge from our neighbour city to the north,” Lindley said.

He was booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday. Nov. 3, and was released on Monday, Nov. 6, when he posted a $5,000 bond.

Thompson’s next court date is scheduled for December 4, when more details about the case are expected to emerge, shedding light on the motivations behind this troubling incident.

Watch the video below.