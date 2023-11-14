

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A man has been arrested for the manslaughter of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson after his death last month.

The 29-year-old American ice hockey star was killed after a skate slashed his throat in a collision during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.

He was struck in the neck by Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave, who appeared to lose his footing after tripping in a prior collision.

A coroner’s inquest was opened into Johnson’s death last week, before being adjourned until January 2024.

South Yorkshire Police have released a statement confirming that the man remains in police custody after his arrest on Tuesday.

A statement said: ‘Detectives have today (Tuesday, November 14) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time.

‘On Saturday 28 October, Adam, aged 29, was seriously injured during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers and was sadly later pronounced deceased in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall added that the police had made ‘extensive enquiries’ in the wake of the tragedy.

‘Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

‘We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

‘Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

‘We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

‘Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.’

The man in question cannot be named at this time.