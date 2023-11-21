Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed why his marriage with First Lady Rachael Ruto has lasted for many years.

Addressing the traditional wedding of Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina on Saturday, Ruto said marriage is not easy.

Speaking on a light note, the head of state said for the last 32 years he has been married to Mama Rachel, he had to struggle because keeping a marriage intact is difficult.

The president cautioned the newly wedded UDA party lawmakers to avoid reading each other’s phone messages because they might come across unfriendly SMSs.

“I have been with Rachel for 32 years, and I have really struggled. Just like the bishop has said, marriage is difficult, and you must hold onto it.

“Don’t listen to rumours, don’t touch someone’s phone. Because there are a lot of messages, and some are sent by people out to break other people’s marriages,” Ruto said as the audience burst into laughter.

The Head of state compared phones to social media, arguing that it can make one go mad.

“Leave alone your husband’s phone, and husbands should equally avoid their wife’s phones. Phone is like social media; it can make you go mad,” the President said.

