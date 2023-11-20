Monday, November 20, 2023 – An outspoken Ukambani Member of Parliament has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta not to retire from politics because many Kenyans love him.

Speaking in Mwingi on Sunday where he had accompanied the former Head of state to a church fundraiser Mwingi West member of parliament Charles Nguna Ngusya pleaded with Uhuru not to exit the political realm.

Nguna reminded Uhuru of his statements during campaigns that Kenyans would one day miss him if they voted for William Ruto instead of Raila Odinga.

“Your excellency, you jokingly told Kenyans that one day they would miss you, we have missed you. Now that you are here, we feel as if you are still the president of this country. We are praying for you, don’t retire from politics,” Nguna stated.

During his speech, Uhuru urged President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to implement their manifesto and stop blaming him for their failures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST