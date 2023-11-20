Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to stop behaving like conmen since they have disappointed millions of Kenyans.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Mwingi, Uhuru accused President William Ruto’s regime of blaming its incompetence on them and challenged the current leadership to address people’s needs and fulfill their pledges.

Reiterating his loyalty to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, Uhuru said he was optimistic about a bright future for the faction and asked Kenyans to shun divisive politics.

“I am not afraid; we have been intimidated and threatened, and every time someone cannot do their job, they blame the previous regime. We are all responsible for transforming our country’s economy as a united country. We need to engage in politics that uplift the children of God,” Uhuru said.

