Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (OD­M) Member of Parliament has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, not to accept to carry the burden of Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, days after the National Dialogue Committee unveiled the final report of the Bomas bipartisan talks.

In an interview with K24 TV on Monday, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi argued that Raila should endorse the report and leave the Kenya Kwanza regime to implement its agenda.

Elachi claimed that trying to ‘advise’ President William Ruto and his team would land Raila in the same spot as during Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, and he would be blamed for everything that would go wrong.

At the same time, Elachi said the NADCO report did not conclusively deal with the high cost of living, and the best way was to recommend the reduction of fuel VAT from 16 percent to 8 percent and ensure no wastage of resources.

“Raila knew that the bipartisan process would solve the issues we are going through as a country. When we pile pressure on him over the high cost of living, I will say no.”

“Remember he came in at one point to see how the Jubilee government worked, we used that as a campaign tool saying he destroyed the government and so on.”

“This time round I am one Kenyan who is telling Raila not to carry anyone’s burden. Let those in power clean the mess we are in today.”

“We have said that you need policies to reduce the cost of living, that can be first by reducing the cost of fuel and ensuring commodities are affordable. That is not an issue my principal should sit down again and talk about.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST