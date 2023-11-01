Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A chief died by suicide after finding out that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a police officer.

Charles Kogei, 42, who was attached to the Ndurio location in Aldai Sub-County, died while undergoing treatment after ingesting pesticide.

Nandi County DCI boss Douglas Chikanda confirmed the tragic incident and said that the chief had caught his wife, a mother of four, in a compromising situation with a police officer at a lodging.

The said police officer, who works at the Kobujoi police station, has been suspended from duty pending an investigation into the matter.

A relative of the chief said that he was overcome by grief and anger when he discovered his wife’s infidelity and decided to end his life.

His body was taken to the mortuary, pending a postmortem.

