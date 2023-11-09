Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A middle-aged woman has been arraigned in court and charged with malicious damage to property after she smashed her ex-boyfriend’s Mercedes Benz and caused Sh207,000 damage.

The suspect, Pamela Macharia, is accused of willfully destroying property by damaging the vehicle belonging to Mr. Johnson Kea, a DCI officer.

She is accused of destroying a windscreen valued at Sh 86,000, a car screen valued at Sh 80,000, a right rear light valued at Sh 25,000, and side mirrors valued at Sh 16,000.

The court heard that the suspect stormed her ex-boyfriend’s residence at East Capital Apartments along Kangundo Road on November 7 while drunk.

She knocked at the door but he refused to let her in.

Kea called security guards manning the apartment to escort her out of the apartment complex but she offered to leave on her own.

The complainant heard someone banging on a metal object minutes later and went to check, only to find her destroying his car.

She ran away when she saw him but security guards cornered her and detained her.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to her arrest.

The detective told police that he had dated Pamela for only three months.

The two met online after Kea bought several items from her.

The business relationship turned into a love affair.

She told the court that she was one month pregnant with his child, but prosecutor Levy Mwandawiro said according to details in the case file, the two had been dating for three months.

The magistrate ordered the suspect to be remanded at the police station until November 10 and a pregnancy test conducted to ascertain whether she was pregnant.

Below are photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.