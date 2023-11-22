Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A photographer has received heat for his tweet about his ex-girlfriend.

The photographer tweeted that he chose to stay with his ex when she got pregnant even though the baby was not his. He added that he was there for her because the baby’s daddy was irresponsible.

His tweet led to people calling his ex girlfriend names.

In a follow-up tweet shared almost immediately, he added that the baby his ex was carrying was for her stepfather. This revelation further increased the insult his ex was receiving.

It was only after he was confronted by his followers that he admitted his ex was raped by her stepfather.

This angered Twitter users and they slammed him for setting up his ex to be dragged.

He has now deleted his original tweet.