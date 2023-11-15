

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Winfred Mueni, a 28-year-old married woman, has been charged with the killing of a man said to be her ‘mpando wa kando after he died under mysterious circumstances during sex at his house.

Mueni appeared at Makadara Law Courts where she was charged with the manslaughter of 30-year-old Titus Njoroge Kimani.

The suspect, a hairdresser, had been married for two years but was also dating Kimani on the side.

On the fateful day, Mueni visited Kimani at his Baba Ndogo home after her husband left for a burial.

Mueni told the detectives that during intercourse, Kimani started having difficulty breathing and became weak.



He then collapsed on her and hit his head on the bed’s frame before falling unconscious.



Mueni rushed out and called for help.

Kimani’s colleagues came and found him unconscious and naked.



They rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased’s colleagues and relatives escorted Mueni to Ruaraka police station where the matter was reported and she was placed in custody.

She denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar sum.

Below is a photo of the deceased man and the married woman he was chewing when he died.

