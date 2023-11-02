Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A chief died by suicide after finding out that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a police officer.

Charles Kogei, 42, who was attached to the Ndurio location in Aldai Sub-County, died while undergoing treatment after ingesting pesticide.

He reportedly caught his wife, a mother of four, in a compromising situation with the police officer at a lodging.

“After the discovery, he drove to his home picked the pesticide and drank. We rushed him to hospital but died as he was receiving treatment at White Crescent Nursing Home,” the family member said.

A photo of the chief’s cheating wife has surfaced.

They were pictured together at a graduation ceremony and she looks conservative.

See her photo below.

