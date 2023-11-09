Thursday, November 9, 2023- Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has said he wants his daughter to be like Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, when she grows up.

Mwangaza’s rise to be the county boss is phenomenal, not only for women in leadership and aspiring ones but for individuals desiring leadership positions without big political parties’ tickets and endorsements.

In her journey to become the first woman governor in Meru, Mwangaza beat experienced politicians, including former governor Kiraitu Murungi and former Meru senator Mithika Linturi, who currently serves as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

To show her resilience, Mwangaza has survived two impeachment motions brought by Meru County MCAs.

Following Mwangaza’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday, Kaluma came out as one of Mwangaza’s admirers, saying she was phenomenal.

“The business of the Senate has stopped for 2 days to discuss Governor Kawira Mwangaza – Strong Woman!

“When my daughter grows up, I’ll want her to be like Governor Kawira; to beat women and men in elections, face and defeat impeachment motions in the Senate, and lead with courage!” Kaluma wrote on his X page.

