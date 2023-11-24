Friday, November 24, 2023 – Paul Pogba is ‘optimistic’ despite waiting to find out if he will be punished after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The France and Juventus midfielder is facing a ban of up to four years after testing positive following his club’s Serie A fixture against Udinese on August 20, a game in which he did not play.

The substance found in the 30-year-old’s system was DHEA, which can naturally boost levels of testosterone.

Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal and could face a sporting trial which would determine any potential punishment.

Reports though have suggested that Juventus could cancel Pogba’s £130,000-a-week contract if he is banned, bringing a definitive early conclusion to what has been a disappointing second spell with the club.

Pimenta previously stated after Pogba’s positive test that he never intended to break the rules.

Football Italia reported that Pogba could receive a four-year ban, if no plea deal is reached and if the judge believes that he ‘consciously consumed’ DHEA. It has been claimed the French star could be banned for two years if he ‘admits responsibility’.