Monday, November 27, 2023 – Controversial televangelist James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has shown his soft side after he extended his philanthropic hand to hawkers who had attended his church in Nairobi on Sunday.

Ng’ang’a boosted the 41 hawkers who had attended the service with Ksh 10,000 each.

“Nitawapatia kila mtu 10,000(I will give each of you Ksh 10,000),” Ng’ang’a is heard saying in the video as the hawkers erupt in joy.

The flamboyant preacher further advised the hawkers to organize themselves in a group and contribute money each week.

The video has sparked different reactions after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah shared it on his X account.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga cast doubt on Pastor Ng’ang’a gesture and wrote, “Walter Rodney said charity is giving an ounce and taking back a ton,’’

Another user wrote, ‘’ He might have staged this one. Fear pastors,’’.

Watch the video.

